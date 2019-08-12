Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Brand New Music makes conflicting statements regarding Hanhae's dating news + says the couple is close to breaking up?

Rapper Hanhae and actress Han Ji Eun were rumored to be dating after HB Entertainment released an official statement saying that the two were dating with good intentions. However, it seems like Hanhae's label, Brand New Music, is making conflicting statements. 

Brand New Music previously stated that "Hanhae can't be in a relationship because he's in the military" and that "it's true that he's in a relationship, but he's currently serving in the military so we're careful that his image isn't damaged" and asked that the dating news be released later this year. 

They then stated that they had talked to Hanhae and that "the couple hasn't broken up yet but they're in that stage" and then they later stated that "the couple has broken up".

HB Entertainment has responded that the news that the couple broke up is groundless, while Brand New Music, in turn, replied "Hanhae stated that they broke up so we're just delivering the news. We're not lying."


What do you think of this situation?

2

wtf

Being not his fan, I couldn't care less about him dating. However: First they (Brand New Music) say "Hanhae can't be in a relationship because he's in the military" (which makes no sense), then they go on and say "it's true that he's in a relationship". Huh? Surely Brand New Music is lying...

