Police to continue to investigate Minwoo for sexual harassment despite alleged victims withdrawing complaints

Police have announced they'll be continuing their investigation into Shinhwa Minwoo's sexual harassment allegations.



On July 3, the Seoul Gangnam Police told media outlets, "It's true the official complaints filed about Minwoo's sexual harassment have been withdrawn. However, we'll continue to investigate the case based on the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. Details including the date of his questioning are undecided, and we're currently deciding on the schedule."



As previously reported, Minwoo is accused of forcibly kissing and groping two women without consent at a bar on June 29 KST. His agency stated, "There was a small misunderstanding at the drinking party caused by Lee Minwoo mistaking the victim for another person. The issue was resolved through dialogue and the case dropped."



Stay tuned for updates.