Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

ONE confirms his contract with YG recently ended + answers why he was so focussed on acting

AKP STAFF

In light of the premiere of his independent romance film 'Goodbye Summer' in theaters, musician/actor ONE attended a roundtable interview with press at a cafe in Seoul. 

On this day, ONE confirmed that his contract with YG Entertainment has come to an end. He revealed, "I parted ways with YG Entertainment after finishing up 'Her Private Life'."

He continued, "This year, I want to try to focus on my music. But because my contract with YG Entertainment is now over, I am currently on my own. I think that for the time being, I will be on my own while focussing on making music."

Furthermore, ONE also confessed during this interview that his original dream was to become a film director. He shared, "I wanted to become a director, but at the time, I was also making music. Which is why naturally, the career of an actor seemed respectable to me. When I was 17 years old, I auditioned for an independent film. It wasn't like I chose just one dream. I envisioned that I would start off with music, then transition into acting, and nurtured my dreams that way."

He added on, "I've never learned directing before. I quit school when I was 17 years old, and so I found that I had a lot of time. So I started watching movies, and fell in love with them. I watched movies by Jim JarmuschQuentin Tarantino, and Xavier Dolan. I even tried writing my own scenarios. But I started off with a light mindset. I thought that Xavier Dolan's nickname as 'The pistol of Cannes' was so cool. I think back then, I considered outer appearances and auras too. I liked stylish films." 

Meanwhile, ONE's first ever lead role film 'Goodbye Summer', also starring Kim Bo Ra, premieres this July 25. 

  1. ONE
3 7,860 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Chark_Attack303 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I'm glad he was able to establish himself as an actor in addition to his music. I enjoyed watching him in all the dramas he was in. He is multi-talented, excited to see new work from him as he go out on his own.

Share

0

mia13380 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Just to think that when show me the money finish left his company and his group for yg.. And at the end of the day he left.. Hope he succeed and do what he want one day!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND