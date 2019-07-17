ONE confirms his contract with YG recently ended + answers why he was so focussed on acting

In light of the premiere of his independent romance film 'Goodbye Summer' in theaters, musician/actor ONE attended a roundtable interview with press at a cafe in Seoul.

On this day, ONE confirmed that his contract with YG Entertainment has come to an end. He revealed, "I parted ways with YG Entertainment after finishing up 'Her Private Life'."

He continued, "This year, I want to try to focus on my music. But because my contract with YG Entertainment is now over, I am currently on my own. I think that for the time being, I will be on my own while focussing on making music."

Furthermore, ONE also confessed during this interview that his original dream was to become a film director. He shared, "I wanted to become a director, but at the time, I was also making music. Which is why naturally, the career of an actor seemed respectable to me. When I was 17 years old, I auditioned for an independent film. It wasn't like I chose just one dream. I envisioned that I would start off with music, then transition into acting, and nurtured my dreams that way."

He added on, "I've never learned directing before. I quit school when I was 17 years old, and so I found that I had a lot of time. So I started watching movies, and fell in love with them. I watched movies by Jim Jarmusch, Quentin Tarantino, and Xavier Dolan. I even tried writing my own scenarios. But I started off with a light mindset. I thought that Xavier Dolan's nickname as 'The pistol of Cannes' was so cool. I think back then, I considered outer appearances and auras too. I liked stylish films."



Meanwhile, ONE's first ever lead role film 'Goodbye Summer', also starring Kim Bo Ra, premieres this July 25.