Actor Lee Soo Hyuk to reportedly make return after military discharge in upcoming movie 'Pipeline'

Actor Lee Soo Hyuk is reportedly making his official comeback to the big screen after his military discharge.



On July 17, movie insiders revealed the model-turned-actor's casting in the upcoming movie 'Pipeline' has been confirmed. Seo In Guk has already been officially cast in the film by director Yoo Ha, and it'll mark his first film since 'No Breathing' in 2013.



'Pipeline' will tell the story of a group of thieves who hatch a plan to steal gas from a pipeline. It's expected to start filming this summer.



Stay tuned for updates.

