Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

PENTAGON's Yan An continues health hiatus; will not join group's 'Prism' world tour

AKP STAFF

Yan An will not be taking part in PENTAGON's upcoming world tour 'Prism.'

The news about the idol, who has been on a medical hiatus for some time, was released by Cube Entertainment through the group's official social media on July 22.

The press release, which was made available in both Korean and English, reads as follows:

"Dear all loyal PENTAGON fans,

We, Cube Entertainment, have an announcement to all fans of PENTAGON regarding the group's upcoming world tour starting this August. 

We regret to inform that Yan An won't be able to take his part in 'PENTAGON 2019 WORLD TOUR ' due to amedical reason.

We apologize for letting down all the fans who have been waiting to meet PENTAGON in its entirety on this tour.


Depending on his willingness to be on stage, Cube Entertainment will put Yan An's health recovery as first priority and will do our best on caring and supporting his full and quick recovery. 


Thank you for your understanding." 


Meanwhile, PENTAGON's tour 'Prism' begins on August 31 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

  1. Pentagon
  2. Yan An
2 810 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Nina14red1,689 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Does anyone know in more detail what his health issues are? I don't follow Pentagon that closely but Yan An is my bias so I'm just a bit concerned.

Share

0

arvy772 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Sad news but I'm glad Cube is letting him rest until he recovers. Get well soon, Yan An!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND