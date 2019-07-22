PENTAGON's Yan An continues health hiatus; will not join group's 'Prism' world tour

Yan An will not be taking part in PENTAGON's upcoming world tour 'Prism.'

The news about the idol, who has been on a medical hiatus for some time, was released by Cube Entertainment through the group's official social media on July 22.

The press release, which was made available in both Korean and English, reads as follows:

"Dear all loyal PENTAGON fans,

We, Cube Entertainment, have an announcement to all fans of PENTAGON regarding the group's upcoming world tour starting this August.

We regret to inform that Yan An won't be able to take his part in 'PENTAGON 2019 WORLD TOUR ' due to a medical reason.

We apologize for letting down all the fans who have been waiting to meet PENTAGON in its entirety on this tour.





Depending on his willingness to be on stage, Cube Entertainment will put Yan An's health recovery as first priority and will do our best on caring and supporting his full and quick recovery.





Thank you for your understanding."





Meanwhile, PENTAGON's tour 'Prism' begins on August 31 in Jakarta, Indonesia.