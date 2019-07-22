Hashtag urging SM to cancel EXO's Miyagi, Japan concert trends amid radioactivity concerns

EXO fans on social media are urging SM Entertainment to reconsider a stop on the Japanese leg of their 2019 'EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration' tour.



On July 22 KST, the hashtag '#SM_엑소_미야기콘_최소해,' which translates to 'SM, cancel EXO's Miyagi concert.'



The group is scheduled to play Miyagi's Sekisui Heim Super Arena on December 20 - 22 as part of the Japan portion of their tour. Fans are concerned due to the region's elevated radiation levels stemming from the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, and many are insisting that sending the members to Miyagi would seriously endanger their health.



"Miyagi is right beneath Fukushima, but there's going to be three days of shows?" one Korean fan on Twitter wrote, sharing various news items relating to the region's radiation levels. "It is a region where there is so much radioactivity that there is compulsory evacuations and migrations, and holding a concert in that region is an action that lacks common sense. I beg you to think about it and form a plan."



"It's radiation ranking is second highest in the whole country. It's really dangerous. People have been forced to leave that area, we have to stop [SM Entertainment] even if we have to protest," another wrote, sharing a list of Japan's current radioactivity levels where Miyagi is seen just below Fukushima in the second position.



Meanwhile, EXO recently completed the Seoul shows of the concert over this past weekend. SM Entertainment has yet to release a statement regarding their stance on the Miyagi schedule.







