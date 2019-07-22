Fin.K.L to commemorate 21-year debut anniversary with upcoming 'best hits' album

Fin.K.L is commemorating their 21-year debut anniversary with a 'greatest hits' album!



The news was revealed by the group's former label DSP Media on July 22, who shared, "Fin.K.L's greatest hits album 'Fin.K.L Best Album' will be released on August 19."



The album is set to feature ten popular songs from the group, including debut single "Blue Rain" and the hits "To My Boyfriend," "Ruby (Sad Tears)," "Forever Love," and "White." The album will be made available in both CD and LP format.



Stay tuned for more Fin.K.L news!