Pentagon's Yan An to take a hiatus due to health issues

Pentagon's Yan An will be taking a hiatus due to health issues.



On July 5, Cube Entertainment made an announcement on Twitter, stating, "We're giving news to fans who've been waiting for Pentagon's comeback. Yan An, who was scheduled to make a comeback with Pentagon in July, is temporarily halting activities due to health issues."



The label also stated, "Pentagon will continue their activities with 8 members until Yan An recovers his health."



Yan An previously took a hiatus for unspecified health issues in August of last year. Stay tuned for updates.

[공지] 펜타곤 멤버 옌안 활동 관련 안내 pic.twitter.com/Za1lWm96Ve — PENTAGON·펜타곤 (@CUBE_PTG) July 5, 2019