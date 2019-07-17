Pentagon run away to a sandy beach in endearing '1st Look' pictorial

Pentagon ran away to a sandy beach this summer, as they posed together for '1st Look' magazine's August issue!

For the sentimental, endearing pictorial, Pentagon traveled to the shores of the Yellow Sea, full of bright and youthful energy throughout the photoshoot. In their group cuts, the members exuded a very natural, family vibe, dressed in matching white tones.

Meanwhile, Pentagon will be making a comeback in a matter of hours this July 17 at 6 PM KST, with their 9th mini album 'SUM(ME:R)'! Check out the group's healing pictorial cuts below.







