Pentagon adds extra dates in South America, Europe, and Japan to 2019 'PRISM' world tour

Cube Entertainment has added additional dates to Pentagon's 2019 'PRISM' world tour!

On July 5, the agency released an updated version of the group's tour poster, revealing an added South America stop in Santiago, Chile, five Europe stops in Milan, Lisbon, Berlin, Paris, and, Moscow, and an extra Japan stop in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Pentagon will be performing their first overseas concert on the tour in Jakarta on August 31.

Check out the update poster below, and stay tuned for more Pentagon news!