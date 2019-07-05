Hangzoo and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon hit the studio in behind-the-scenes photos for collab single 'Cart'

Hangzoo and Miyeon are taking fans behind-the-scenes of their collaboration single "Cart."

On July 5, Hangzoo's agency Amoeba Culture took to their official blog to share images of him with the (G)I-DLE main vocal as they worked on recording the song together. The images also feature a close-up of the lyrics sheets, offering fans a taste of the single's concept.

In the blog, the agency noted that "Cart" will be the first time Hangzoo collaborates with an idol as a solo artist, and likewise, this will be the first time Miyeon collaborates on a song as a soloist herself, making it a milestone moment for the both of them.

Meanwhile, "Cart" is set for release on July 9 at 6 PM KST.

Check out all the behind-the-scenes images below, and the full blog post here!