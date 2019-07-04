Fans spot BTS's Jimin shopping and eating street food in Dongdaemun district in the middle of the night

BTS member Jimin is gaining attention for a recent unusual outing.



Sometime in the middle of the night on June 27, the idol visited Seoul's Dongdaemun shopping district with his manager, where he was quickly spotted by fans. During the outing, he bought a few pairs of Converse sneakers at Doota Mall and enjoyed some tteokbokki and blood sausage from a street food vendor. He also took the time to greet fans and signs autographs.



As Dongdaemun is a popular tourist destination, many were surprised and endeared to find such a popular celebrity doing such typical, frugal activities.



In response to images shared of Jimin's trip on various message boards, netizens left a number of comments, including: "This was a cute eyewitness account," "I can't believe it," "I was just there a little while ago," and "Jimin eating tteokbokki at a street food cart in the middle of the night is too cute."



Meanwhile, BTS is only days away from beginning the Japan leg of their world tour. They will be playing in Osaka on July 6 and 7 and Shizuoka on July 13 and 14.

Check out images of Jimin's Dongdaemun trip below!

