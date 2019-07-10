Hyomin teases collab track 'Cabinet' with Vietnamese R&B artist JustaTee

Hyomin has revealed the teaser image for her upcoming track "Cabinet".
Hyomin collaborated with Vietnamese R&B artist JustaTee, and the teaser image below features a beautiful seaside scene. The music video for "Cabinet" will be released on V Live first on July 16, while the full song will be out on the 17th.
Take a look at Hyomin's teaser image below!
