Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hyomin teases collab track 'Cabinet' with Vietnamese R&B artist JustaTee

Hyomin has revealed the teaser image for her upcoming track "Cabinet".

Hyomin collaborated with Vietnamese R&B artist JustaTee, and the teaser image below features a beautiful seaside scene. The music video for "Cabinet" will be released on V Live first on July 16, while the full song will be out on the 17th.

Take a look at Hyomin's teaser image below!

krell-958 pts 20 minutes ago 0
HYOMIN is one of the *best* K-pop Female combinations of 'Visual , Vocal , Dance' skill sets.
And HYOMIN does *not* forget her 'ASIA Wide Fans' (nations NOT S.KOREA) that kept T-ARA Group going.

