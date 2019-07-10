Lovelyz's Jiae & Soojung talk about their latest album, girl group inspiration, and dieting with 'BNT International'

Lovelyz's Jiae and Soojung talked about their latest album, girl group inspiration, and dieting with 'BNT International'.



In an interview with the magazine, the two Lovelyz members discussed their latest album, saying, "We hope a lot of people come as we're preparing for our concert after completing promotions for our 6th mini album 'Once Upon a Time'," and Soojung added, "It's an album that's good to listen to because it's filled with memories of a first love that everyone has in their hearts."



As for when they started their dreams of debuting as a girl group, Soojung responded, "I started dreaming of being an idol in elementary school watching Girls' Generation and the Wonder Girls. With my friends' suggestions, I went to see my label audition, and I was the only one who got accepted." Soojung and Jiae also said of their fellow Lovelyz member, "All the members get along well. It's not awkward no matter which two members are alone together. Though we enjoy snacks every day, all our tastes are different, so we eat separately."



Jiae also said on dieting, "We haven't dieted since our promotions with 'Destiny'. I think that in order to do this work, you need to be healthy."



Check out Jiae and Soojung's 'BNT International' images below!