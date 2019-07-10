Red Velvet's Seulgi & Wendy reveal which tracks they were worried about singing in North Korea

Red Velvet's Seulgi and Wendy revealed which track they were worried about singing in North Korea.



On the July 10th installment of 'Soo Mi's Side Dishes', Seulgi and Wendy discussed attending the 'Spring is Coming - Pyongyang, North Korea Harmony Concert' in April of last year. Host Kim Soo Mi asked, "I heard that you went to the concert in Pyongyang. How did it feel?"



Seulgi responded, "I was very nervous and anxious," and Wendy added, "Of all the songs, we had to sing 'Red Flavor' and 'Bad Boy'. I was worried how they'd accept the songs."



In other news, Red Velvet returned with "Zimzalabim" last month.