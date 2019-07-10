Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Red Velvet's Seulgi & Wendy reveal which tracks they were worried about singing in North Korea

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Seulgi and Wendy revealed which track they were worried about singing in North Korea.

On the July 10th installment of 'Soo Mi's Side Dishes', Seulgi and Wendy discussed attending the 'Spring is Coming - Pyongyang, North Korea Harmony Concert' in April of last year. Host Kim Soo Mi asked, "I heard that you went to the concert in Pyongyang. How did it feel?" 

Seulgi responded, "I was very nervous and anxious," and Wendy added, "Of all the songs, we had to sing 'Red Flavor' and 'Bad Boy'. I was worried how they'd accept the songs." 

In other news, Red Velvet returned with "Zimzalabim" last month.

krell-958 pts
3 minutes ago

The RED VELVET *Live Performance* was DELETED from N.K National TV coverage (for common N.K citizens).
My *guess* is that the (legs showing) 'short pants' aspect of RV was NOT truly liked by N.KOREA Censors.
And the N.K 'Censors' get chosen by KIM JONG UN (and his wife , his sister) , of course.
IF you look at the N.KOREA 'fashion manner' for women , you see a *very* PRIM aspect to it.
A *lot* of women wearing LONG PANTS (slacks). And NO *shorter* skirts or pants mostly.
Nothing 'wrong' with the 'Conservative Look' for women. But RED VELVET was NOT doing that in N.K either.
IF that RV Group had 'toned down' their fashions , they *might* have gotten on N.K TV as a reward.

