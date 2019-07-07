ATEEZ teases fans with mysterious 'coming soon' message on Twitter

ATEEZ is preparing a special surprise for their fans!

On July 7, the group released a 'coming soon' image teaser through their official Twitter account, adding that the surprise would be revealed on July 8 at 6 PM KST.

While no other information was added, many fans who follow ATEEZ's account have speculated through the sky-themed teaser image that the surprise may be related to the song "Aurora," a track on the group's latest album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All.'

Check out the tweet below, and stay tuned to find out exactly what ATEEZ has in store!