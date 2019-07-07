Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Heize's new single 'We Don't Talk Together' tops five real-time music charts within two hours of release

Heize's new single is already topping real time music charts!

On July 7 at 6 PM KST, the R&B songstress released "We Don't Talk Together," featuring rapper Giriboy and produced by BTS's Suga, and by 8 PM, the single had topped the real-time charts for Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and Olleh Music.


Meanwhile, this is the first collaboration between Heize and Suga. According to a representative for Heize, the collaboration was made possible through the musical exchanges and recommendations of both artists' agency staffs.

