Heize's new single 'We Don't Talk Together' tops five real-time music charts within two hours of release

Heize's new single is already topping real time music charts!



On July 7 at 6 PM KST, the R&B songstress released "We Don't Talk Together," featuring rapper Giriboy and produced by BTS's Suga, and by 8 PM, the single had topped the real-time charts for Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and Olleh Music.





Meanwhile, this is the first collaboration between Heize and Suga. According to a representative for Heize, the collaboration was made possible through the musical exchanges and recommendations of both artists' agency staffs.

