Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Zelo reveals he wanted to be a soccer player; names 1st and 2nd generation idols who changed his mind

Zelo was recently a guest on the SBS PowerFM radio program 'Cultwo Show,' where he opened up about his childhood dreams and how he came to wanting to become an idol.

During the interview, the former B.A.P rapper revealed that he actually wanted to be a professional soccer player first.


"When I was in elementary school, becoming a soccer player was my dream, but I came to like [H.O.T's] Jang Woo Hyuk, [TVXQ's] Yunho, and [BIGBANG's] G-Dragon from their appearances on SBS's variety program 'X-Man,' and because of this, I began dreaming about becoming a singer too," he admitted.

When asked if he is still any good at playing soccer, Zelo confessed that his sudden growth spurt caused him to not be as good as he used to be, adding, "I think my athletic abilities have gotten too sluggish to be good at soccer."


Meanwhile, Zelo is currently promoting his debut solo album 'Distance.'

Siri1232,980 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Well I clicked on the article expecting to see TVXQ mentioned 💕

Such a shame that B.A.P had to disband like that, I hope the members do well ❤

1

Ohboy695,193 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Woohyuk and Yunho 💕 Zelo is so tall I can't imagine him as a soccer player :D

