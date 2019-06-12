Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 days ago

YG Entertainment stocks fall after B.I's exit due to drug scandal

YG Entertainment stocks are falling further after B.I's exit from iKON and the label due to his drug scandal.

After Dispatch reported on B.I's alleged attempt to purchase illegal drugs and his apology on June 12, YG Entertainment confirmed he'll be leaving his group and the agency. Since then, YGE stocks dropped 4.05% to 31,950 Won ($27.03 USD) a share.

The label began seeing their stocks fall following the controversies involving Seungri and Yang Hyun Suk this past year. The total dollar market value of YGE's shares also fell from 834.7 billion Won ($705.6 million USD) this past January to 581.4 billion Won ($491.5 million USD) after B.I's news.

sone_elf49 pts 10 days ago 37
10 days ago

What does Dispatch have against YG? Does anyone know? Because there is no way YG is the only label with artists that do drugs.

28

Candy_Crush1,993 pts 10 days ago 29
10 days ago

T.O.P gets to stay despite actually doing drugs but Hanbin gets kicked out for wanting to do it but not having the guts to? This is unfair ....

What even is happening?

