YG Entertainment stocks fall after B.I's exit due to drug scandal

YG Entertainment stocks are falling further after B.I's exit from iKON and the label due to his drug scandal.



After Dispatch reported on B.I's alleged attempt to purchase illegal drugs and his apology on June 12, YG Entertainment confirmed he'll be leaving his group and the agency. Since then, YGE stocks dropped 4.05% to 31,950 Won ($27.03 USD) a share.



The label began seeing their stocks fall following the controversies involving Seungri and Yang Hyun Suk this past year. The total dollar market value of YGE's shares also fell from 834.7 billion Won ($705.6 million USD) this past January to 581.4 billion Won ($491.5 million USD) after B.I's news.

