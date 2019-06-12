Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

257

48

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 days ago

YG Entertainment confirms B.I's contract has been terminated

AKP STAFF

YG Entertainment hasconfirmed B.I's contract has been terminated.

Shortly after B.I announced his departure from iKON, YGE announced, "We apologize that the problem regarding label artist Kim Han Bin (B.I) has caused disappointment. Kim Han Bin is feeling heavy responsibility for the impact of this recent issue, and he has decided to accept his withdrawal from the team and contract termination. YG is becoming aware of the responsibility we have to manage our artists. We apologize sincerely once again."   

As previously reported, 'Dispatch' reported B.I purchased and used illegal drugs in addition to dodging police charges, and B.I then took to his personal Instagram to deliver a letter of apology

  1. iKON
  2. B.I
271 214,454 Share 84% Upvoted

122

Ohmakeme665 pts 10 days ago 17
10 days ago

So YG Ent went from "STFU Dispatch you fake news" to "We will check" to "Yes we fired him"... in a matter of hours? Probably figured they have their hands full as it is to bother sticking to the script a second longer...

Share

17 more replies

82

Norenmin92 pts 10 days ago 15
10 days ago

The fact that they terminated his contract over him "thinking about doing drugs" makes me think there is more to this story. As much as I don't want to believe it, I feel there is more to this than meets the eye and the best way to deal with it is terminating his contract asap before seungris situation happens all over again.

Share

15 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,365

allkpop in your Inbox