'MIXNINE' contestant Son Ye Rim to make her debut

'MIXNINE' and 'Superstar K3' contestant Son Ye Rim is set to make her debut.



On June 12, her agency New Order, Downtown stated, "With her sturdy skills and star quality, we'll help Son Ye Rim to become a famous solo female artist on an international level."



Son Ye Rim made her entrance on the competitive reality show 'Superstar K3' in 2011 at the age of 11, and she also participated on 'MIXNINE' as a high school student in 2017. She's entering as a freshman at Seokyeong University this year, while preparing for her solo debut.



Fans can expect her to perform at the 'GIG in Seoul 2019' on June 15 KST. Stay tuned for updates on Son Ye Rim.