TRCNG share a spoiler image for their comeback

Boy group TRCNG is gearing up for their full comeback some this this summer!

Back on May 17, TRCNG greeted fans for the first time in approximately a year and 4 months with their 1st digital single, "Paradise". The boy group hinted that "Paradise" would be a pre-release leading up to their full comeback some time later in the year, and now, it looks like that comeback is almost here!

Here's a sneak preview of TRCNG's upcoming summer comeback transformation, below! Can you guess who's who, based on just the members' backsides?