BIGFLO's Euijin to make his solo debut with 1st mini album 'e:motion'

BIGFLO's Euijin, also known for his brief promotions as a member of project group UNB, will be making his solo debut soon!

Euijin's upcoming solo debut mini album 'e:motion' will strengthen the idol's identity as a powerful dancer, as well as an emotional vocalist. His first solo debut teaser image above depicts a bright emotion resembling to happiness or delight, while his second teaser image below depicts a dark emotion, like dread or sorrow.

Euijin's 1st mini album 'e:motion' is set to drop this June 26 at 6 PM KST. The idol will also be holding his 1st solo fan meeting, also titled 'e:motion', on June 26 at 8 PM KST.

Are you looking forward to Euijin's solo debut?