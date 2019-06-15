Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 days ago

BIGFLO's Euijin to make his solo debut with 1st mini album 'e:motion'

BIGFLO's Euijin, also known for his brief promotions as a member of project group UNB, will be making his solo debut soon!

Euijin's upcoming solo debut mini album 'e:motion' will strengthen the idol's identity as a powerful dancer, as well as an emotional vocalist. His first solo debut teaser image above depicts a bright emotion resembling to happiness or delight, while his second teaser image below depicts a dark emotion, like dread or sorrow. 

Euijin's 1st mini album 'e:motion' is set to drop this June 26 at 6 PM KST. The idol will also be holding his 1st solo fan meeting, also titled 'e:motion', on June 26 at 8 PM KST. 

Are you looking forward to Euijin's solo debut?

scarletrouge5 pts 6 days ago
6 days ago

I've waited for so long!! UNB did not gave them much as I hoped it would have. And Big Flo has been moving pretty slow. I am just glad he is able to explore going Solo! Do support guys

landfairy130 pts 7 days ago
7 days ago

Ohhhhh can’t wait

