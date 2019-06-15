Park Ji Hoon thanks fans for a snack cart gift to the set of his upcoming historical drama

On June 14, Park Ji Hoon greeted fans via his official Twitter right from the set of his upcoming JTBC drama, 'Flower Party: Joseon Marriage Agency'!

The idol/actor took to his official Twitter in order to thank fans for a loaded snack cart to the set of his drama, providing nourishment for the actors as well as the staff working hard in the summer heat. Park Ji Hoon wrote, "Hello MAY~~! It's Ji Hoon. I'm alway full of strength because MAYs are always cheering me on. Thank you (heart)."

You can also get a glimpse of Park Ji Hoon's upcoming transformation into a handsome Joseon-era nobleman, for his first role in a TV drama as an adult.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon's drama 'Flower Party: Joseon Marriage Agency' starring Kim Min Jae, Gong Seung Yeon, and more is expected to premiere some time this September!

