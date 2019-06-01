Song Min Ho takes the blame for clogging up the kitchen sink on the premiere of 'Kang's Kitchen 2'

Back on May 31, tvN's 'New Journey To The West' spin-off series 'Kang's Kitchen' returned brand new with season 2!

On this episode, the cast members including Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hyun, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Block B's P.O. chose to open up the second 'Kang's Kitchen' in the city of Gyeongju. But while preparing the necessary ingredients for the first day of operations, one sink in the back of the kitchen became badly clogged! Lee Soo Geun, in charge of dishwashing, angrily began to look for the culprit, as the sink showed no signs of recovery.

One likely suspect behind the incident turned out to be the cast's head chef Kang Ho Dong, who had peeled beets in the sink earlier that morning. Lee Soo Geun, certain that pieces of beet peels were clogging the drain, continued to scold Kang Ho Dong throughout the morning for his "crime".

Kang Ho Dong and Lee Soo Geun went on arguing as Kang Ho Dong claimed that he was not entirely at fault for the accident, claiming that someone else had removed the drain strainer from the sink. Finally, when the argument seemed to bring everyone's moods down, Song Min Ho hesitantly opened up with, "In truth, I did remove the drain strainer earlier while doing the dishes... [the beet peel] might have gotten in there during then...". Song Min Ho then also approached Lee Soo Geun, who was busy trying to unclog the drain, and confessed, "I'm sorry hyung, I think it might have been me."

However, according to footage of Song Min Ho washing the dishes earlier, the idol was actually seen removing handfuls of beet peels from the sink and depositing them in the trash instead. While the true culprit behind the accident was never found for certain, Lee Soo Geun managed to fix the drain with help from P.O, and the cast carried on the day's operations full swing.

Did you catch the premiere of 'Kang's Kitchen' season 2 this week?