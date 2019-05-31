Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Get ready to know everything about TVXQ's Yunho in first teaser for his YouTube vlog series, 'RGB'!

TVXQ's Yunho is coming to SMTOWN's official YouTube with his very first vlog series!

Titled 'RGB: Real Gaemsung Broadcast' ("갬성 or gaemsung" meaning "sentimental"), the series will be planned, written, filmed, produced, and starring TVXQ's leader Yunho himself. 'RGB' premieres this June 4 at 12 PM KST via SMTOWN's official Naver TV channel first, then airs every Tuesdays and Saturdays at 12 PM KST via SMTOWN's Naver TV channel, as well as at 10 PM KST via SMTOWN's YouTube channel. 

Watch the first teaser for 'RGB' featuring literally every side of TVXQ's Yunho imaginable, above!

Can't wait. Hope they give subs

