Netizens are confused by the song selections for next week's 'position evaluations' on 'Produce X101'

In a preview for next week's episode of Mnet's 'Produce X101', the program introduced the song selections for the trainees' next 'position evaluation' stages, including in the fields of rap, dance, vocals, as well as an "X" category.

The songs selected for this season's 'position evaluations' are:

Rap Positions - Zico's "Yes Or No", HAON x Vinxen's "Barcode"

Dance Positions - Imagine Dragons's "Believer", Bruno Mars's "Finesse", Jason Derulo's "Swalla"

Vocal Positions - Paul Kim's "Me After You", MAMAMOO Hwa Sa's "Twit", Bolbbalgan4's "To My Youth", Wanna One's "Day By Day"

X (Vocal & Dance combined) - Charlie Puth's "Attention"

X (Rap & Dance conbined) - Ja Mezz, Andup, & Song Min Ho's "Turtle Ship"

Many netizens commented that this season's song selections were "terrible" and "overdoing it", and added, "'Believer'? That's so random..?", "What kind of choreography even makes sense with 'Turtle Ship'?!?!", "All of these songs better be remixed hella good", "These songs are all so weird", and "I always thought 'Twit' was more of a dance song", "Leave Charlie [Puth] alone TT", "All of these are just asking for disaster", and more.

Numerous Wanna One fans also expressed their confusion over "Day By Day" being chosen as a vocal position song, as they commented, "'Day By Day' should be under dance TT", "'Day By Day'... /smh/", "I literally have no idea what the producers were thinking with 'Day By Day'", "I remember how Wanna One drove fans crazy with the performance to 'Day By Day' back then", "You're doing us wrong by taking away the dance from 'Day By Day'", etc.

Bolbbalgan4's "To My Youth" was one song receiving positive reactions, with comments like, "Even Jiyoung [of Bolbbalgan4] agonizes over this song, and they have it here..!" and "'To My Youth' could be another legendary video!". Some netizens also showed positive reactions to the American pop songs selected for the dance position evaluations, and said, "I'm looking forward to 'Attention'", "I love 'Finesse', but it seems challenging to choreograph", "I hope they do 'Attention' and 'Believer' really well", "The dance songs are good, the others are meh..", and such.

What do you think of 'Produce X101's position evaluation song selections?