Solbi opens up about how her fake sex tape scandal led to suicidal thoughts

Solbi opened up about the struggles following her fake sex tape scandal.

Back in 2009, Solbi was rumored to be the girl in a sex tape that widely spread across the web. It was later revealed Solbi was in fact not the girl, and the person who spread the fake rumors was taken into custody.

On the May 4 airing of MBC's 'Human Documentary People Is Good,' Solbi recalled the terrifying time, and shared, "I said it's not me but no one believed me. I didn't do anything wrong but it became as if I did everything wrong."





She continued, "My mother fell into deep shock and was hospitalized. She had it hard mentally."

Solbi also revealed her sufferings from depression and suicidal thoughts. She said, "I thought to myself, 'Would it all be ok if I disappear?'... At that time, I was not taking myself with importance."

Actor and friend Ryu Seung Soo commented, "I worried a lot about Solbi back then, that she might make a dangerous decision. It was a very serious situation. I talked Solbi (out of the danger zone) for about a year."