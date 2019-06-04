NCT 127's 'We Are Superhuman' appears on the 'Billboard 200' and becomes the group's highest charting album

NCT 127 has made a new record with 'We Are Superhuman.'

The SM Entertainment boy group's new album debuted at No.11 on 'Billboard 200' for the week of June 8, 2019.

Back in October, NCT 127 entered the 'Billboard 200' chart for the first time with their debut album 'Regular-Irregular.'

'We Are Superhuman' is NCT 127's highest charting album so far. The title track "Superhuman" also ranked No.3 on the 'World Digital Song Sales Chart.' You can check out their new MV here.

Congratulations NCT 127!

