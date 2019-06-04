Chanhyuk names TWICE as the girl group he relied on in the military

TWICE is the girl group that helped Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk survive his time in the military.

The June 4 airing of SBS' 'One Night of TV Entertainment' covered Chanhyuk's return from his mandatory service. In the interview, Chanhyuk said, "Honestly, I thought I would only be happy (to be leaving the military) but I'm actually feeling kind of upset too. It's a bit upsetting to be leaving a place I called home for a year and 9 months."





When asked if there were any girl groups that gave him great support, Chanhyuk named TWICE and brought laughter by doing TWICE's dance moves on the spot.

Lastly, Chanhyuk said, "I will be greeting as Akdong Musician from now on so please look forward to it."