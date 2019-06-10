Samuel Kim's reps cite manipulation and loss of trust as the cause of his departure from Brave Entertainment

Samuel Kim's representatives have revealed the reasons for his departure from Brave Entertainment. The popular idol star announced on Instagram that he would be continuing his career as an independent artist and erased all mention of his former label from his social media pages.

According to his representatives, Samuel Kim's decision to terminate his contract was due to a lack of transparency and communication. One of the main issues at hand involves Samuel Kim participation in promoting his CEO's private blockchain company. According to his lawyer, Samuel was manipulated into participating in activities against his parents' wishes and was unaware that his activities were under a separate company. He participated in promoting without receiving clearcut information regarding the contract or revenue terms. In addition, Samuel failed to receive proper breakdowns of his income earned from his activities under Brave Entertainment. Samuel's mother stated that they had submitted a request for rectification, but decided to terminate the contract after Samuel finished his scheduled activities when these issues were not resolved.



In response, Brave Entertainment acknowledged their fault regarding Samuel's participation in promoting the blockchain company. The agency stated that they had submitted the documents for that event to court and uploaded an apology to Samuel's fan-site. However, Samuel Kim's lawyers allege that Brave Entertainment uploaded fake contracts to justify their behavior following fan complaints regarding the incident.

Brave Entertainment announced that they will be pursuing legal action regarding the contract termination following Samuel's prior Instagram post.



