Zelo recently released the names of the 6 tracks that will be appearing on his mini-album, 'Distance' on his Instagram account as well as his personal website, byzelo.com.

He also included the dates for the release of his trailers and MV. An album trailer will be released on June 12, his MV trailer on June 17, and finally, the MV will be released on June 21.

Check out the announcements and an additional teaser image below.