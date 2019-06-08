Samuel Kim announces he will be 'promoting as an independent artist' + says new music is coming soon

On June 8, solo singer Samuel Kim updated his fans with a lengthy post via Instagram.

The idol wrote, "...I want to let you know that I am starting to promote as an independent artist from now on. I will continue to communicate and meet with Garnet in various ways, and I promise to show up with good music and wonderful performances soon."

You can find his full post below:

Furthermore, the idol shared a new website link via his Instagram bio, which you can visit here. The website includes a basic biography about Samuel Kim, and also states, "A single album is coming up soon. Please stay tuned!"

Fans are also noting that Samuel Kim has erased any mention of Brave Entertainment from his Instagram, leading them to believe that he has left the Korean company.



