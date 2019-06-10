Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

57

57

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 12 days ago

HyunA gives unique fanservice while performing at a university festival

AKP STAFF

Idols are often known for their fan service but HyunA went above and beyond while performing for a festival at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. Although the performance was from a month ago, HyunA's fan service recently came to light.

After a fan handed her a flower-shaped doll, HyunA accepted the gift and placed it in her bra while continuing to perform. She used the present as a stage prop by putting it in her hair and kissing it before regifting it to the fan. 

The idol star donned a white tank top and leopard miniskirt and impressed viewers with her sexy stage charisma. 

  1. HyunA
41 60,350 Share 50% Upvoted

13

pink_oracle2,932 pts 12 days ago 2
12 days ago

Everything's staying in the shirt, no issue.

Share

2 more replies

9

taichou_san804 pts 12 days ago 1
12 days ago

hope the fans dont demands more than this tho...

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,476

allkpop in your Inbox