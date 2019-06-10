HyunA gives unique fanservice while performing at a university festival

Idols are often known for their fan service but HyunA went above and beyond while performing for a festival at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. Although the performance was from a month ago, HyunA's fan service recently came to light.

After a fan handed her a flower-shaped doll, HyunA accepted the gift and placed it in her bra while continuing to perform. She used the present as a stage prop by putting it in her hair and kissing it before regifting it to the fan.

The idol star donned a white tank top and leopard miniskirt and impressed viewers with her sexy stage charisma.