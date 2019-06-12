Police to look into re-opening investigation after B.I's drug scandal

Police have stated they plan to possibly re-open an investigation following B.I's drug scandal.



B.I has withdrawn from iKON and exited YG Entertainment after 'Dispatch' reported on a KakaoTalk conversation about purchasing drugs between 'A' and B.I in 2016. The messages between 'A' and B.I were claimed as evidence when 'A' was arrested in 2016.



The narcotics team of the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Station has now stated, "We'll contact 'A', who shared KakaoTalk messages with B.I about purchasing drugs, and if there are any changes in the testimony given by 'A', we'll look into reopening the investigation. At the time, there was difficulty finding objective evidence to verify the claims about B.I other than the testimony given by 'A', so we were unable to conduct an investigation."



