Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Police to look into re-opening investigation after B.I's drug scandal

Police have stated they plan to possibly re-open an investigation following B.I's drug scandal.

B.I has withdrawn from iKON and exited YG Entertainment after 'Dispatch' reported on a KakaoTalk conversation about purchasing drugs between 'A' and B.I in 2016. The messages between 'A' and B.I were claimed as evidence when 'A' was arrested in 2016.

The narcotics team of the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Station has now stated, "We'll contact 'A', who shared KakaoTalk messages with B.I about purchasing drugs, and if there are any changes in the testimony given by 'A', we'll look into reopening the investigation. At the time, there was difficulty finding objective evidence to verify the claims about B.I other than the testimony given by 'A', so we were unable to conduct an investigation."

Stay tuned for updates. 

urnemesis299 pts 10 days ago 7
10 days ago

IMO the first people who should be investigated are all those police officer themselves - since so many of them are on YG's and other chaebols' payrol..but yeah, highly unlikely

28

mallylmilaw509 pts 10 days ago 1
10 days ago

I'm not one to judge by association, and I actually like most of YG's artists, but drug scandals continuing to come from yg was very expected, not because everyone there is bad but because these kids join the company while still quite young and litrally grow up in this environment , watching SOME of their sunbaes doing it and feel like it may be the normal thing to do in order to fit in and be cool.. Still I feel bad for the innocent ones affected, especially the rest of ikon and I wish for BI to sort this out, get a hold of himself and focus on his carreer , drug use in itself isn't the end of the world but it's a vicious cycle and one thing may lead to another..
On the other hand, those officers should definetely be invistigated as well!

