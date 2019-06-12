Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Actor Joo Jin Mo and wife reveal beautiful wedding photo shoot

AKP STAFF

Actor Joo Jin Mo and his wife Dr. Min Hye Yeon revealed their beautiful wedding photo shoot.

On June 12, the actor's label released photos of the newlywed couple taken in Seoul and on Jeju Island, stating, "Joo Jin Mo's wedding wrapped up well with many people's well wishes and congratulations. To show our gratitude, we're sharing photos from his wedding photo shoot." 

Joo Jin Moo and his wife tied the knot on June 1 on Jeju Island with a star-studded guest list. Congratulations to the couple once again! 

Mich_le290 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

They...sort of look alike?

nanako_daniel256 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

pretty lady

