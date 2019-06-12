Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

89

16

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 days ago

TVXQ's Yunho leads a futuristic dance crew in 'Follow' MV

AKP STAFF

TVXQ's Yunho has dropped his music video for "Follow".

In the 'Tron' inspired MV, Yunho leads a futuristic dance crew who become a lightning-charged motorcycle gang. "Follow" is the title track of his 1st mini album 'True Colors', and it's about following a feeling without hesitation. 

Check out Yunho's "Follow" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. TVXQ
  2. Yunho
  3. FOLLOW
15 8,177 Share 85% Upvoted

6

edurance332 pts 10 days ago 1
10 days ago

it's a bop!

Share

1 more reply

5

Ohboy694,508 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

Suave king~

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,365

allkpop in your Inbox