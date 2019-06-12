TVXQ's Yunho has dropped his music video for "Follow".
In the 'Tron' inspired MV, Yunho leads a futuristic dance crew who become a lightning-charged motorcycle gang. "Follow" is the title track of his 1st mini album 'True Colors', and it's about following a feeling without hesitation.
Check out Yunho's "Follow" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
89
16
Posted by10 days ago
TVXQ's Yunho leads a futuristic dance crew in 'Follow' MV
TVXQ's Yunho has dropped his music video for "Follow".
15 8,177 Share 85% Upvoted
Log in to comment