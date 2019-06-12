TVXQ's Yunho leads a futuristic dance crew in 'Follow' MV

TVXQ's Yunho has dropped his music video for "Follow".



In the 'Tron' inspired MV, Yunho leads a futuristic dance crew who become a lightning-charged motorcycle gang. "Follow" is the title track of his 1st mini album 'True Colors', and it's about following a feeling without hesitation.



Check out Yunho's "Follow" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.