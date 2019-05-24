NCT 127 have dropped their "Superhuman" music video!
After a delay, the NCT subunit are here with a futuristic MV and choreography inspired by 'DC Universe' hero Superman. "Superhuman" is the title track of NCT 127's 4th mini album 'We Are Superhuman', and it's about waking up the inner strength within to become extra powerful.
Check out NCT 127's "Superhuman" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
127
29
Posted by29 days ago
NCT 127 are 'Superhuman' in futuristic MV
NCT 127 have dropped their "Superhuman" music video!
51 8,771 Share 81% Upvoted
Log in to comment