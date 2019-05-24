NCT 127 are 'Superhuman' in futuristic MV

NCT 127 have dropped their "Superhuman" music video!



After a delay, the NCT subunit are here with a futuristic MV and choreography inspired by 'DC Universe' hero Superman. "Superhuman" is the title track of NCT 127's 4th mini album 'We Are Superhuman', and it's about waking up the inner strength within to become extra powerful.



Check out NCT 127's "Superhuman" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



