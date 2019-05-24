Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

NCT 127 are 'Superhuman' in futuristic MV

NCT 127 have dropped their "Superhuman" music video!

After a delay, the NCT subunit are here with a futuristic MV and choreography inspired by 'DC Universe' hero Superman. "Superhuman" is the title track of NCT 127's 4th mini album 'We Are Superhuman', and it's about waking up the inner strength within to become extra powerful.

SM going up the notch when it comes to MV production!

And a SUPER HANDSOME feast for the eyes!!! - truly irresistible with this release plus slick production for this MV - you nailed it boys!

