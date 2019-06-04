BTS' Jin takes over Twitter worldwide trends with 'This Night'

Twitter is going wild at Jin's new release.
On June 4, the oldest member of BTS treated fans with an emotional ballad track "This Night." The release is part of this year's 'BTS FESTA' celebrating the group's anniversary.
It's been hours since the song unveiled its cover but multiple hashtags including #THISNIGHTbyJIN, #이밤ByJin, #TonightByJinOutNow, #ByJinIsComing, Kim Seokjin, and Jin of BTS by BTS are still trending worldwide for the 'Worldwide Handsome.'
You can check out Jin's viral new release here and the fan reactions below!
