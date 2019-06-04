BTS' Jin takes over Twitter worldwide trends with 'This Night'

Twitter is going wild at Jin's new release.

On June 4, the oldest member of BTS treated fans with an emotional ballad track "This Night." The release is part of this year's 'BTS FESTA' celebrating the group's anniversary.

It's been hours since the song unveiled its cover but multiple hashtags including #THISNIGHTbyJIN, #이밤ByJin, #TonightByJinOutNow, #ByJinIsComing, Kim Seokjin, and Jin of BTS by BTS are still trending worldwide for the 'Worldwide Handsome.'

You can check out Jin's viral new release here and the fan reactions below!

the fact that Jin wrote this song while thinking about his pets makes me love him even more 🥺 im so emotional. beside that Jin voice is really great and he is produced this song#THISNIGHTbyJIN#TonightByJinOutNow pic.twitter.com/zkPWVzSP9x — hungrykumamon (@NEliphele) June 4, 2019

I am so proud of Jin

Thank you so much Uri World Wide Handsome Funny Guy

Army love you

You worked hard 😘😘 #TonightByJinOutNow

We purple you 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/S8wiW01bKC — Taetaekookiebts (@bts_army15986) June 4, 2019

The song is so emotional . It reminded me of my dog , she died maybe a year ago.. she was like a best friend to me.. Anyways , ' This Night ' is a masterpiece made by Jin . 석진이,고마워요💜 #THISNIGHTbyJIN #TonightByJin #TonightByJinOutNow pic.twitter.com/tBm1MW9CkB — THISNIGHTBYJIN⚫💜 (@KimAe_Yk) June 4, 2019

Im not okay 😭😭😭

I don't know why, i just listen to this song and i'm crying from the begining. Whats happend to me?? 😭#THISNIGHTbyJin #이밤ByJinOutnow #TonightByJinOutNow pic.twitter.com/Pp5QRE5brp — ctlxxyn (@ctlxxyn) June 4, 2019