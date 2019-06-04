Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 18 days ago

BTS' Jin takes over Twitter worldwide trends with 'This Night'

Twitter is going wild at Jin's new release. 

On June 4, the oldest member of BTS treated fans with an emotional ballad track "This Night." The release is part of this year's 'BTS FESTA' celebrating the group's anniversary. 

It's been hours since the song unveiled its cover but multiple hashtags including #THISNIGHTbyJIN, #이밤ByJin, #TonightByJinOutNow, #ByJinIsComing, Kim Seokjin, and Jin of BTS by BTS are still trending worldwide for the 'Worldwide Handsome.' 

You can check out Jin's viral new release here and the fan reactions below! 

  

njsjyghsjmthjk561 pts 18 days ago
18 days ago

Motive aside, it is a beautiful song. WOW! His falsetto is beautiful!

caribbeangal2,081 pts 18 days ago
18 days ago

It's what he deserves.

