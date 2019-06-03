NCT 127's Johnny is investigative reporter 'John Grylls' in a hilarious video series taken at Wazzmatazz

Fans are loving the unexpected adventures of NCT 127 member Johnny, who has been capturing his dangerous close encounters with his fellow members.

The series is prefaced with a video of Mark and Yuta strutting and dancing on camera, with the caption "NCT 127 has arrived at Wazzmatazz".

The official series kicks off with a solo cam of Johnny introducing himself as the "daily reporter of the day", which quickly followed with a video of him approaching a wild red-haired Yuta.













In the next episode, Johnny approaches a "poisonous" Doyoung with bright blue hair.



Up next, Johnny once again puts himself in danger for us as he captures a Jaehyun thriving in his natural "Havana" habitat.



Next, John Grylls escapes by the skin of his teeth in an effort to show viewers a more close up view of Jaehyun.

And in his latest update, Johnny goes toe to toe with "the most dangerous of them all", Mark Lee.



It is still unclear whether the series will continue, but it's safe to say that the videos so far has been very well-received by fans. Any new updates can be accessed on the official NCT 127 Twitter account.