Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

12

10

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 days ago

SPOILER
Koo Jung Mo lists this labelmate as his rival on 'Produce X 101'

AKP STAFF

Starship Entertainment trainee, Koo Jung Mo, pointed out fellow labelmate Ham Won Jin as his rival on the June 7 episode of 'Produce X 101.' 

When asked by MC Lee Dong Wook what position he was the most confident in, Koo Jung Mo stated that it was vocal. On this episode, Koo Jung Mo garnered much attention by being one of the first trainees chosen for the X position, which is a combination of both vocal and dance. Coincidentally, he was also chosen to perform Charlie Puth's hit song, "Attention."

Who are you rooting for on this season of 'Produce X 101'? 

  1. misc.
1 7,957 Share 55% Upvoted

0

HPDANM566 pts 14 days ago 0
14 days ago

I don't believe they're close to being rivals....Ham Won Jin is actually really good.

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,634

allkpop in your Inbox