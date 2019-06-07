Starship Entertainment trainee, Koo Jung Mo, pointed out fellow labelmate Ham Won Jin as his rival on the June 7 episode of 'Produce X 101.'

When asked by MC Lee Dong Wook what position he was the most confident in, Koo Jung Mo stated that it was vocal. On this episode, Koo Jung Mo garnered much attention by being one of the first trainees chosen for the X position, which is a combination of both vocal and dance. Coincidentally, he was also chosen to perform Charlie Puth's hit song, "Attention."

