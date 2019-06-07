Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 15 days ago

Rapper Giant Pink reveals why she doesn't wear short sleeves

Rapper Giant Pink explained why she doesn't wear short sleeves. 

 

On June 7, Giant Pink guested on KBS Cool FM's 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show.' DJ Park Myung Soo asked, "It's hot in the summer but you don't seem to wear short sleeves often. Is there a reason why you don't?"

Giant Pink answered, "I have a trauma because I used to go on a diet in the past. I'm still afraid of wearing short sleeves." 

She continued, "I do wear short sleeves but longer ones. I never wear shorts or skirts," and added, "I tried a skirt on at home once to see what it's like. It was... no."

Suuziiee394 15 days ago
15 days ago

I go through the same thing. Except I have a skin condition that has haunted me my entire life. One time a boy grabbed me by the arm and shouted "Ew!". I refuse to wear short anything.

5

babsibarb 15 days ago
15 days ago

In my opinion, she is really beautiful. I am sorry for her trauma because her body is good for shorts. But I also love her style.

Share

