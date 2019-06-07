Rapper Giant Pink reveals why she doesn't wear short sleeves

Rapper Giant Pink explained why she doesn't wear short sleeves.

On June 7, Giant Pink guested on KBS Cool FM's 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show.' DJ Park Myung Soo asked, "It's hot in the summer but you don't seem to wear short sleeves often. Is there a reason why you don't?"

Giant Pink answered, "I have a trauma because I used to go on a diet in the past. I'm still afraid of wearing short sleeves."

She continued, "I do wear short sleeves but longer ones. I never wear shorts or skirts," and added, "I tried a skirt on at home once to see what it's like. It was... no."



