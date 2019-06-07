Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

46

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Paris Hilton named her dog after... a Korean side dish?

AKP STAFF

Paris Hilton appeared on 'Entertainment Weekly' as a guest on the June 7 broadcast. 

The socialite and former reality star came to Korea to promote the launch of her new skincare line. During the interview, she mentioned that she loved being back in Korea and even named her dog Kimchi! The reporter conducting the interview was so impressed by how well Paris took care of her dog, he said he wanted to be reincarnated as Kimchi in his next life!

In related news, Paris was recently boycotted by Korean reporters due to her extreme tardiness at a recent press conference. Netizens expressed annoyance at her conduct.

"She can't even be on time for her appointments but she talks about being responsible LOL just full of contradictions."

What do you think about this controversy?

  1. misc.
12 21,488 Share 16% Upvoted

11

Dramallama2002293 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

we all knew it was going to be kimchi before even clicking the article.

Share

11

Geel00wee97 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

Trying to come back from being (not) stylishly late I see...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,634

allkpop in your Inbox