Paris Hilton named her dog after... a Korean side dish?

Paris Hilton appeared on 'Entertainment Weekly' as a guest on the June 7 broadcast.

The socialite and former reality star came to Korea to promote the launch of her new skincare line. During the interview, she mentioned that she loved being back in Korea and even named her dog Kimchi! The reporter conducting the interview was so impressed by how well Paris took care of her dog, he said he wanted to be reincarnated as Kimchi in his next life!

In related news, Paris was recently boycotted by Korean reporters due to her extreme tardiness at a recent press conference. Netizens expressed annoyance at her conduct.

"She can't even be on time for her appointments but she talks about being responsible LOL just full of contradictions."

