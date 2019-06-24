tvN's 'Hotel Deluna' revealed character posters for main leads IU and Yeo Jin Goo on June 24. Both main characters are seen staring enigmatically at the viewers in front of a beautiful backdrop of the moon. IU looks particularly chic and sophisticated in a striking red ensemble with matching red lips.
This drama is written by the renowned Hong sisters is about a hotel that caters to ghosts! The first episode will be released in July. Check out the trailer below.
Horror romance drama 'Hotel Deluna' reveals character posters for IU and Yeo Jin Goo
