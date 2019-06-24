Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

21

11

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Horror romance drama 'Hotel Deluna' reveals character posters for IU and Yeo Jin Goo

AKP STAFF

tvN's 'Hotel Deluna' revealed character posters for main leads IU and Yeo Jin Goo on June 24. Both main characters are seen staring enigmatically at the viewers in front of a beautiful backdrop of the moon. IU looks particularly chic and sophisticated in a striking red ensemble with matching red lips.

This drama is written by the renowned Hong sisters is about a hotel that caters to ghosts! The first episode will be released in July. Check out the trailer below. 

  1. IU
3 6,969 Share 66% Upvoted

8

jokbal_is_yum1,211 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

(*___*)

Seriously - IU could wear a potato sack and still look hella fashionable.
<3<3<3<3

Share

1

shikey16 pts 13 hours ago 0
13 hours ago

if they remove the love line i would think of watching ,but seeing how those cringy love line have ruined so many drama ,like master sun etc... i can already tell its not worth my time

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

(Bangtan Boys) BTS
The journey of BTS continues in cinemas
20 minutes ago   0   187

allkpop in your Inbox