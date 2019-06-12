Cosmic Girls's Yeonjung names the current most-active member in IOI's group chat room

Cosmic Girls made a guest appearance on the June 12 broadcast of MBC FM4U radio, 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'!

During the broadcast, member Yeonjung recalled visiting the set of Kim Chung Ha's reality show. She said, "I appeared on [Kim Chung Ha] unnie's reality to help her out. I put together the photos and the conversations we had over the campfire and such into a video, and the fans loved it. But unnie isn't the type to really show big reactions even if she's having fun, so it looked like I was the only one having too much fun."

DJ Kim Shin Young then asked if project group IOI's chat room still exists, and Yeonjung answered yes, adding, "Kim Do Yeon is the most active member right now. Everyone is busy with acting and dramas, so I don't get a flood of over 100 messages, like the way it used to be. But recently, Kim Do Yeon shared Jeon So Mi's comeback teasers and said, 'It suits you, you look pretty.'"

