Posted by beansss 10 days ago

B.I announces his departure from iKON after illegal drug scandal

On June 12, shortly after media outlet 'Dispatch' accused him of purchasing and using illegal drugs in addition to dodging police charges, iKON's leader B.I took to his personal Instagram to deliver a lengthy letter of apology. 

Read his full letter below:


"This is Kim Han Bin.
First, I want to sincerely apologize for causing an issue of public criticism due to my extremely immoral actions. 
It's true that during a time when I was deeply struggling and miserable, I wanted to rely on something that I should never have shown interest in. However, even then, I was scared and terrified of it, and was unable to partake in it. 
Nonetheless, I feel so embarrassed and apologetic toward my fans and my group members, who were undoubtedly hurt by me and disappointed in me the most, due to my immoral speech and word choice.
I humbly reflect on my mistakes and plan to leave the team. 
Once again, I bow my head in apology to the fans and the members. I'm sorry."

ignorantInetz201 pts 10 days ago 4
10 days ago

Oh man, that escalated real quick

141

Karatrashp523 pts 10 days ago 49
10 days ago

Dear God, YG must have offended a witch/ wizard and gotten cursed.

