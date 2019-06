According to reports on June 12, KBS2's 'Music Bank' will be saying goodbye to its current MCs, Lovelyz's Kei and actor Choi Won Myung.

On insider revealed to media outlets, "Choi Won Myung and Kei will leave their MC positions on 'Music Bank' at the end of this month." The two stars first began MC-ing for the music program in June of last year.

Reportedly, 'Music Bank' is currently carrying out auditions to select its next MCs.