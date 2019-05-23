Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

94

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 days ago

TEEN TOP group up for comeback 'journey' with 'DEAR N9NE'

AKP STAFF

TEEN TOP have grouped up for their latest 'DEAR N9NE' teaser image.

For their 'journey' theme, TEEN TOP are ready to take a trip to somewhere for the summer. Fans can expect lyric teasers next on May 27 KST!


'DEAR N9NE' is set for release on June 4. 

  1. TEEN TOP
  2. DEAR N9NE
0 2,243 Share 96% Upvoted
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,379
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,655

allkpop in your Inbox