TEEN TOP group up for comeback 'journey' with 'DEAR N9NE'

TEEN TOP have grouped up for their latest 'DEAR N9NE' teaser image.
For their 'journey' theme, TEEN TOP are ready to take a trip to somewhere for the summer. Fans can expect lyric teasers next on May 27 KST!
'DEAR N9NE' is set for release on June 4.
