Park Kyung feels too bothered for anything in 'Gwichanist' MV

Park Kyung has dropped his music video for "Gwichanist"!



In the adorable MV, the Block B member goes through his day, but he's feeling a bit too bothered to do anything without the help of technology and staff. 'Gwichanist' is the Block B member's 5th single album, and the jazzy track is about when you're feeling especially lazy.



Check out Park Kyung's "Gwichanist" MV above!



