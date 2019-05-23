Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 days ago

Park Kyung feels too bothered for anything in 'Gwichanist' MV

Park Kyung has dropped his music video for "Gwichanist"!

In the adorable MV, the Block B member goes through his day, but he's feeling a bit too bothered to do anything without the help of technology and staff. 'Gwichanist' is the Block B member's 5th single album, and the jazzy track is about when you're feeling especially lazy.

Check out Park Kyung's "Gwichanist" MV above!

 

Ohboy694,513 pts 30 days ago 0
30 days ago

Kyung sold his soul to ads, and it's just too funny 😂

joanner221,661 pts 30 days ago 0
30 days ago

I’m so proud of you Kyung! ❤️😍

Share

