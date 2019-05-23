D-Crunch reveal album highlight medley & teaser images for 'M0527'

D-Crunch have revealed their album highlight medley and teaser images for 'M0527'.



In the highlight medley above, you can check out D-Crunch's title track "Are You Ready?" and other songs. The idol group are taking on a sporty, summer concept for this comeback, and they're rocking all-white exercise wear in their teaser images below.



D-Crunch's 'M0527' drops on May 27 KST.