Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 days ago

D-Crunch reveal album highlight medley & teaser images for 'M0527'

D-Crunch have revealed their album highlight medley and teaser images for 'M0527'.

In the highlight medley above, you can check out D-Crunch's title track "Are You Ready?" and other songs. The idol group are taking on a sporty, summer concept for this comeback, and they're rocking all-white exercise wear in their teaser images below.

D-Crunch's 'M0527' drops on May 27 KST. 

Hwall61 pts 30 days ago 0
30 days ago

They chose the bad title track

it seems try hard

i think Paronama would be a better choice

